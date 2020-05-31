Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WSM opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

