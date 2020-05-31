Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,170. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $74.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

