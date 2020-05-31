WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

