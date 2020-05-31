Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on WKHS. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. 2,937,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,571. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 60,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

