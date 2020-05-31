Worthington Industries’ (WOR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WOR. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 365,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,943. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.