WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. 5,280,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WP Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,538. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,321,000 after buying an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WP Carey by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1,628.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.