Wrapped Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $504,980.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.25 million and $504,980.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $9,442.62 or 0.99832449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017500 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 1,297 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

