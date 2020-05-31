Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYND. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

WYND traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.90. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 393,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.