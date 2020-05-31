Xaya (CHI) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $853.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,356,595 coins and its circulating supply is 43,214,468 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

