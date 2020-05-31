Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XBIO remained flat at $$1.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,766. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences

