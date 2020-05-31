Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 414,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,798. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,100.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 2,198,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,173,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

