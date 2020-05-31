XMax Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $581,115.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. XMax has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $581,115.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FCoin, DDEX and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.04917350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,502,533,943 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, FCoin, HADAX, Hotbit, ABCC, DDEX, Coinrail and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

