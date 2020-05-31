XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XP. Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.71.

XP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,731. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XP. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XP during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

