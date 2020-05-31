Xperi’s (XPER) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,941. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $11,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 235,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

