XRP (XRP) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. XRP has a total market cap of $8.92 billion and $1.73 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, ABCC, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.50 or 0.02038252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00115145 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,976,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,112,853,111 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, C2CX, OKEx, Covesting, Liquid, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koineks, Bitlish, BitFlip, CEX.IO, Coinone, Poloniex, Indodax, Coinsquare, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Kuna, Bitbank, Kraken, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), WazirX, Bitfinex, Koinex, DragonEX, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Bits Blockchain, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Ovis, Stellarport, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Ripple China, Bitstamp, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Bitso, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, Korbit, CoinEgg, Binance, Bithumb, RippleFox, MBAex, BCEX, BTC Markets, Gatehub, BTC Trade UA, BtcTurk, Cryptohub, FCoin, Coindeal, CoinBene, Huobi, Coinhub, Coinrail, Fatbtc, BitMarket, ABCC, Tripe Dice Exchange, OTCBTC, LakeBTC, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, Gate.io, Vebitcoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

