YEE Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, DEx.top and CoinTiger. In the last week, YEE has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.30 million and $84,983.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.57 or 0.04925406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ABCC, DEx.top, FCoin, CoinTiger, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

