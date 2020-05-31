Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yintech Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ YIN remained flat at $$5.70 during trading hours on Friday. 15,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754. The company has a market cap of $407.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.07. Yintech Investment has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yintech Investment (YIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.