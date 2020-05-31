Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. However, the bottom line declined 22%, while the top line rose 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. However, the company has been witnessing declining revenues at its Pizza Hut division. This along with decline in net new unit growth and low system sales has been affecting comps. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analyst concern regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, continued focus on digitization, delivery services and global expansion are likely to aid the company in the upcoming period.”

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.32.

YUM traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,508,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $61,677,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.