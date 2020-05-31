Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 122,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Yunji has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

