Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $332,094,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,661,317 shares of company stock worth $551,196,298. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,955,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 538.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,866,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. 26,827,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,138. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

