Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

BRMK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 1,893,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,614. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

