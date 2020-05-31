Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $74.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $78.90 million. Livent reported sales of $114.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $295.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $312.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $400.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $522.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $985.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.