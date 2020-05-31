Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report sales of $14.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.73 million and the highest is $16.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $60.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $85.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.14 million, with estimates ranging from $72.17 million to $275.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 222.14% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $945.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

