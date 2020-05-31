Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFIN. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 122,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

