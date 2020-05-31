Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) will report $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 3,354,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.