Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $33.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.82 million, with estimates ranging from $41.79 million to $41.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 268,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,026. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

