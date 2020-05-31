Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.14. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 2,333,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

