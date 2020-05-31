Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,250. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.