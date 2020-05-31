Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.29). Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,250. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.