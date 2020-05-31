Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.48 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $130.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.32 million to $131.80 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $119.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $531.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.10 million to $535.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $597.10 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $604.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 495,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,935 shares of company stock worth $19,913,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.