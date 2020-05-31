Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $130.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.32 million to $131.80 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $119.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $531.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.10 million to $535.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $597.10 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $604.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 495,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,935 shares of company stock worth $19,913,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

