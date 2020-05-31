Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.21 Million

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce sales of $16.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.73 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Vericel reported sales of $26.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $124.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.56 million to $128.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $178.62 million, with estimates ranging from $158.85 million to $189.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vericel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,859. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

