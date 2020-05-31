Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to announce sales of $43.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.20 million. Bridge Bancorp posted sales of $41.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $180.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $193.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $186.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ BDGE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 73,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $420.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.