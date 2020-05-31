Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.58. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,322. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $170.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

