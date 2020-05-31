Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

MTH stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,191. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $355,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,950 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

