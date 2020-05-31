Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 8,600,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,351. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.