Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce sales of $683.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.00 million to $685.70 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $812.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after purchasing an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,969. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

