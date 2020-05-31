Zacks: Analysts Expect X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover X Financial.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

X Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 556,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of X Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

