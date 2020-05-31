Zacks: Analysts Set $1.70 Price Target for X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 125 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

X Financial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 556,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,952. The company has a market cap of $108.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. X Financial has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

