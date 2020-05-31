Zacks: Analysts Set $4.50 Target Price for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE TGS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 181,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,589. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $821.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

