Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.63. 189,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

