Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after purchasing an additional 244,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 1,207,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

