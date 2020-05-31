Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GSAT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 3,202,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,409. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

