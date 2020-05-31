Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globe Life.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 51.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. 878,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.