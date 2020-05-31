Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.37. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. II-VI’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 2,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in II-VI by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

