Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.72 million to $29.92 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $110.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $258.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $297.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $398.89 million, with estimates ranging from $395.41 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

RUTH stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 2,154,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $3,344,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

