Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to post $15.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.60 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.60 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $96.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $$0.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 238,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.