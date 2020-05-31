Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Town Sports International’s earnings. Town Sports International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Town Sports International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Town Sports International.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

CLUB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,061. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.14. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Town Sports International stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

