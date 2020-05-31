Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $267.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.70 million and the lowest is $258.57 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $231.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $958.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $969.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $923.91 million, with estimates ranging from $872.90 million to $966.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 357,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 168,994 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $8,662,632.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.