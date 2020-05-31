Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.69. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 54,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.