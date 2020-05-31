Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.78). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $11,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 255,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,192 and have sold 28,100 shares valued at $1,313,996.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $163,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 255,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,750. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

