Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post sales of $492.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.45 million. LHC Group posted sales of $517.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.17. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after buying an additional 555,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after buying an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,101,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after buying an additional 86,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

